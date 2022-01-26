Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 324,400 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $2,828,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 134,509 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $2,558,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,418,000 after acquiring an additional 102,489 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $735.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The shipping company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 49.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.72.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

