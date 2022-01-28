Scotia Capital Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,639,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,478,000 after buying an additional 335,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 51,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $151.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $138.05 and a 1-year high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

