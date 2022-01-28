Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after buying an additional 463,657 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the third quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. upped their price target on Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

Atlassian stock opened at $290.89 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $198.80 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

