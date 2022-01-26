Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,883 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $681,422,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $66,762,301,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth $59,949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 312.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 926,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,945,000 after acquiring an additional 702,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 52.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,985,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $136,599,000 after acquiring an additional 684,550 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of -142.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 796 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $35,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,217 shares of company stock valued at $3,478,253 over the last three months. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.32.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

