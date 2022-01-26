Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 21,888 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,888 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC raised its position in Match Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 84,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.95.

Match Group stock opened at $111.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?