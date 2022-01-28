Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EOG opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

