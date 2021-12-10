Scotiabank Cuts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $27.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

NYSE:HPP opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.60, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,570,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 840,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 133,199 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 313,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

