Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG): Price Now Near $179.84; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SMG

At the time of this writing, SMG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.67 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SMG has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SMG; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Chemicals stocks, SMG ranks 62nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SMG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SMG’s price is down $-0.57 (-0.32%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SMG has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SMG: Daily RSI Analysis For SMG, its RSI is now at 12.8767.

SMG and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

