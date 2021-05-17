Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG): Price Now Near $227.78; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SMG

Currently, SMG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.34 (0.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SMG ranks 71st in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

SMG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SMG’s price is down $-2.26 (-0.98%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

