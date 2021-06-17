Sea Ltd (SE): Price Now Near $279.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SE
Currently, SE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.9 (0.32%) from the hour prior. SE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Business Services stocks, SE ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.
SE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, SE’s price is up $4.42 (1.61%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SE has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sea Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on SE may find value in this recent story: 10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Julian Robertson In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Julian Robertson. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robertson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Julian Robertson. Julian Robertson is an American […] Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For SE News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on SE may find value in this recent story:
10 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Julian Robertson
In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best tech stocks to buy according to billionaire Julian Robertson. You can skip our detailed analysis of Robertson’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Best Tech Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Julian Robertson. Julian Robertson is an American […]
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market