Sea Ltd (SE): Price Now Near $279.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SE

Currently, SE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.9 (0.32%) from the hour prior. SE has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, SE ranks 37th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SE’s price is up $4.42 (1.61%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SE has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sea Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.