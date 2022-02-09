Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Seagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $139.99 on Monday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.77.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total value of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 391,246 shares of company stock valued at $61,644,742. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Seagen by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 616,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,350,000 after buying an additional 289,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Seagen by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 737,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after buying an additional 179,498 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagen by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Seagen by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Seagen by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

