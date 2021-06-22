Sealed Air Corp (SEE): Price Now Near $58.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SEE

Currently, SEE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SEE ranks 35th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

SEE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SEE’s price is down $-0.06 (-0.1%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SEE’s price action over the past 90 days.