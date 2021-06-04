Sealed Air Corp (SEE): Price Up $0.73 (1.27)% Over Past Day, Up $0.27 (0.46)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SEE

At the moment, SEE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (0.46%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SEE has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Chemicals stocks, SEE ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SEE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SEE’s price is up $0.73 (1.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SEE has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SEE’s price action over the past 90 days.