Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

NYSE:MS opened at $103.42 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $185.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $98.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

