Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.33. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their target price on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.82.

OVV opened at C$52.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$45.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$13.67 billion and a PE ratio of -18.40. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$23.60 and a 1 year high of C$54.95.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

