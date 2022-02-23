SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Body

Man Group plc lowered its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $68.16 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.27.

SEAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.89.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

