SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS): Price Now Near $52.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

At the time of this writing, SEAS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.44 (0.84%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SEAS has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SEAS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SEAS’s price is up $1.47 (2.88%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SEAS has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SEAS: Daily RSI Analysis For SEAS, its RSI is now at 99.6466.

SEAS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For SEAS News Traders

Investors and traders in SEAS may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Pantheon And 2022 Memberships Launch With Epic Thrills And Benefits At Busch Gardens® Williamsburg

Busch Gardens® Williamsburg is thrilled to announce that its highly-anticipated, record-breaking new coaster, Pantheon®, will open in March 2022. Pantheon features two inversions, four launches, five air-time hills, a 95 degree drop, a height of 180 feet, and a record-breaking top speed of 73 miles per hour. This all-new coaster incorporates five mighty gods, including Pluto, Mercury, Jupiter, Minerva, and Neptune, with an aspect of the track reflecting their respective powers.

