Sectoral Asset Management Inc Invests $23.49 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 289,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,491,000. Inari Medical accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,513,000 after purchasing an additional 124,730 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after purchasing an additional 433,521 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after purchasing an additional 424,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after purchasing an additional 291,145 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,048,375. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.37 and a 1 year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NARI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NARI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI).