Sectoral Asset Management Inc Sells 158,633 Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) by 31.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,633 shares during the quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics were worth $7,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

AVTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerovate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing drugs for cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s product pipeline consist AV-101. Aerovate Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

