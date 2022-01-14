Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($21.54) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,848 ($25.08) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,730.25 ($23.49).

STB stock opened at GBX 1,377 ($18.69) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,299.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,241.63. The company has a market cap of £256.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 870 ($11.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,420 ($19.28).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

