Seer Inc (SEER): Price Down $-1.46 (-4.5)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.53 (-1.68)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SEER

At the time of this writing, SEER (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.53 (-1.68%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SEER has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 200 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SEER ranks 64th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

SEER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SEER’s price is down $-1.46 (-4.5%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SEER has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Seer Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SEER: Daily RSI Analysis SEER’s RSI now stands at 61.5023.

SEER and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market