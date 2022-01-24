Seer Inc (SEER): Price Now Near $15.12; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SEER

Currently, SEER (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.49 (-3.14%) from the hour prior. SEER has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, SEER ranks 33rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SEER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SEER’s price is down $-0.51 (-3.27%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SEER has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows SEER’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SEER: Daily RSI Analysis For SEER, its RSI is now at 32.7869.

SEER and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error