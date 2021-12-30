Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

NYSE:IEX opened at $235.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.92. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).