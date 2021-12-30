Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $3,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.10.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $161,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,252 shares of company stock worth $1,661,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADPT. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

