Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $6.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after purchasing an additional 72,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,239,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $522,213.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $1,305,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,238 shares of company stock worth $13,409,602 in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMRC opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.41. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.70 and a 1 year high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Ameresco Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

