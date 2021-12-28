Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $9.80 Million Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.13% of Encompass Health worth $9,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EHC opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist cut their target price on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy