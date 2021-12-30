Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 12,188 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $4,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 4.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 21.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 11.3% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,098 shares of company stock worth $2,675,853. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Ciena had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).