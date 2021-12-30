Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 1,715 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,654,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,927,000 after buying an additional 1,848,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 255.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,613,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 683,374 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 657,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,367,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,828,000 after purchasing an additional 398,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 15,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $1,283,565.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 54,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,573,974.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 790,446 shares of company stock valued at $59,074,460. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on RVLV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $55.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.52. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $244.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

