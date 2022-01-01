Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 5,607 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 168.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX opened at $136.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.37 and a 200 day moving average of $116.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.53.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?