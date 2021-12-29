Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $190.64 and a 12 month high of $315.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.90.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).