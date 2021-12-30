Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 442 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $120.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air Co. has a 52 week low of $70.93 and a 52 week high of $122.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.69 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FWRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.83.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD).