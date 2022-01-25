Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI): Price Down $-1.85 (-2.32)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.95 (-2.45)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SIGI

SIGI (Get Ratings)’s 77.62 Selective Insurance Group Inc in the hour prior was especially unusual given the typical amount recorded over the past 30 hour. The hourly chart shows that SIGI has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SIGI ranks 84th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

SIGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SIGI’s price is down $-1.85 (-2.32%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100, 20 and 200 day moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SIGI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SIGI: Daily RSI Analysis For SIGI, its RSI is now at 55.9284.

SIGI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

