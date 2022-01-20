SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Gap Down to $8.27

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.27, but opened at $7.74. SelectQuote shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,575 shares traded.

SLQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays cut SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,615,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,694,000 after buying an additional 7,760,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,061,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,170,000 after buying an additional 1,287,340 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after buying an additional 1,128,850 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 69,969.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after buying an additional 921,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $9,595,000. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

