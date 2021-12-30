Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR): Price Now Near $4.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SMFR

Currently, SMFR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.1 (2.27%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SMFR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Healthcare stocks, SMFR ranks 47th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SMFR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SMFR’s price is up $0.1 (2.27%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sema4 Holdings Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SMFR: Daily RSI Analysis For SMFR, its RSI is now at 62.5.

SMFR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

