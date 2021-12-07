Sema4 Holdings Corp (SMFR): Price Up $0.16 (2.91)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.12 (-2.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SMFR

Currently, SMFR (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.12 (-2.09%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SMFR ranks 57th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

SMFR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SMFR’s price is up $0.16 (2.91%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SMFR has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SMFR’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SMFR: Daily RSI Analysis For SMFR, its RSI is now at 30.1887.

SMFR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

