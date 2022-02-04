Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.57.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

