Sempra Energy (SRE): Price Down $-0.29 (-0.21)% Over Past Day, Up $0.29 (0.21)% Over Past Hour

Currently, SRE (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.29 (0.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

At the time of this writing, SRE’s price is down $-0.29 (-0.21%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SRE has seen 3 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sempra Energy’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

SoCalGas must return cash used in climate lobbying, regulator says

Sempra Energy’s (SRE) Southern California Gas utility misused customer money to lobby against energy efficiency standards, according to a preliminary ruling by a California Public Utilities Commission administrative law judge that ordered a refund of the amounts to ratepayers.The judge also said SoCalGas used customer funds for several years to…

