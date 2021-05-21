Sempra Energy (SRE): Price Now Near $136.61; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SRE

Currently, SRE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.18%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SRE ranks 2nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Utilities stocks.

SRE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SRE’s price is up $0.76 (0.56%) from the day prior. SRE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SRE’s price action over the past 90 days.