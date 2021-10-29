SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR): Price Up $0.36 (1.55)% Over Past Day, Up $0.35 (1.51)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SEMR

At the moment, SEMR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (1.51%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 20 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SEMR ranks 125th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SEMR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SEMR’s price is up $0.36 (1.55%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SEMR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. SEMrush Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SEMR: Daily RSI Analysis SEMR’s RSI now stands at 90.

SEMR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

