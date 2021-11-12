Semtech Corp (SMTC): Price Down $-0.17 (-0.19)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.25 (-0.28)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SMTC

Currently, SMTC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SMTC has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SMTC ranks 112th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SMTC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SMTC’s price is down $-0.17 (-0.19%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SMTC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SMTC: Daily RSI Analysis For SMTC, its RSI is now at 48.2838.

Note: SMTC and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SMTC rising at a faster rate than RSI.

For SMTC News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SMTC may find value in this recent story:

Financial Analysis: Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) versus Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk. Analyst Ratings This is a summary of current ratings for Semtech and Cirrus Logic, […]

