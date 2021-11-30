Semtech Corp (SMTC): Price Up $0.06 (0.07)% Over Past Day, Up $0.06 (0.07)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SMTC

At the moment, SMTC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.07%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, SMTC ranks 54th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SMTC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SMTC’s price is up $0.06 (0.07%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SMTC has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SMTC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SMTC: Daily RSI Analysis SMTC’s RSI now stands at 41.1423.

SMTC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

For SMTC News Traders

Investors and traders in SMTC may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Semtech (SMTC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards?

Semtech (SMTC) is likely to have gained from new integrations in the LoRa business and growing adoption of the BlueRiver technology in fiscal third-quarter 2022.

