Sendas Distributor SA (ASAI): Price Down $-0.2 (-1.14)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (0.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ASAI

At the time of this writing, ASAI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.17%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, ASAI ranks 125th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ASAI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ASAI’s price is down $-0.2 (-1.14%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ASAI has seen 2 straight down days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sendas Distributor SA’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ASAI: Daily RSI Analysis ASAI’s RSI now stands at 47.7778.

ASAI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

