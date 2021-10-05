Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST): Price Now Near $56.46; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ST

At the moment, ST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.68 (1.22%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that ST has seen 2 straight up hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ST ranks 28th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks.

ST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ST’s price is up $0.92 (1.66%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ST’s price action over the past 90 days.

< ST: Daily RSI Analysis ST’s RSI now stands at 81.7204.

ST and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

