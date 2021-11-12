Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST): Price Up $0.46 (0.77)% Over Past Day, Up $0.47 (0.78)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ST

Currently, ST (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.47 (0.78%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, ST ranks 14th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, ST’s price is up $0.46 (0.77%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row ST has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sensata Technologies Holding plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< ST: Daily RSI Analysis ST’s RSI now stands at 78.4722.

ST and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

