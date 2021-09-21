Sensient Technologies Corp (SXT): Price Now Near $89.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SXT

Currently, SXT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.13%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SXT ranks 54th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

SXT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SXT’s price is down $-0.41 (-0.46%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SXT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SXT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SXT: Daily RSI Analysis For SXT, its RSI is now at 0.

Note: SXT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SXT rising at a faster rate than RSI.

