Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 12.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,752.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,743.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,758.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

