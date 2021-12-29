Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TT. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $201.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $137.98 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.85.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

