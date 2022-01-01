Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $102,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 11,133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6185 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

