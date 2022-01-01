Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $107,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6,914.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OMC opened at $73.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.37 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

