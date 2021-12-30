Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $246,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $84,665,000. ODonnell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter worth $1,464,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $114.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $47.94 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 40.10%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

